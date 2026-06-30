Amanda Batula reportedly won't be returning for Summer House's eleventh season after the West Wilson scandal.

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A source close to production told People that Amanda, 34, will not be appearing on Season 11 of the Bravo reality series.

And according to Us Weekly, it wasn't Amanda's decision to leave Summer House.

"Amanda was not invited back to Season 11," an insider told Us.

The insider claimed Summer House executives believed it wouldn't "be a fun summer" for Amanda since she doesn't have "organic relationships with the rest of the cast" at this time.

Summer House is "about the cast having a good time together," said the insider, despite any "ups and downs" they may experience as a group.

"Amanda seems to agree it's not a good fit," the insider revealed, adding that the other cast members were "in agreement with the decision."

Amanda made her debut on Summer House's first season in 2017, and she became a regular in Season 2.

As for whether Amanda will continue starring on the Summer House spinoff, In The City, the insider said "it's up in the air."

Another source told Us that Amanda "wants to focus on her mental health" after getting grilled about the timeline of her relationship with West on Summer House's Season 10 reunion.

"Amanda doesn't feel those are her genuine friendships anymore and wants to focus on her next chapter and what that looks like," the source said.

"[She] and West are at ease that they will not be on the show. They are both okay with moving on."

Rumors swirled earlier this month that West was dumped from Summer House next season, and he confirmed his exit on June 24.
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West -- the ex-boyfriend of Amanda's co-star and former good friend, Ciara Miller -- and Amanda went public with their romance in March, only two months after Amanda and Kyle announced their divorce.

On the three-part reunion of Summer House's tenth season, Amanda and West revealed that they first kissed in February and first had sex after they released a statement via Instagram about their relationship in March.

Ciara reportedly confronted Amanda and said, "Over the past six years, I have been your f-cking champion. I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f-cking my ex."

She added, "He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works, because he's with you to spite me."

West and Ciara dated on Summer House's eighth season and broke up in late 2023. Ciara has since been vocal about West and Amanda's alleged betrayal and how much they hurt her.

Season 10 of Summer House wrapped its reunion and bonus "The Aftermath" episode earlier this month on Bravo, and Season 11 is reportedly scheduled to begin filming in the Hamptons in July.

OG Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke and Amanda's estranged husband, Kyle Cooke, are reportedly in talks to return.

They are currently in contract negotiations to reprise their roles on Season 11, Us reported.

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Summer House's Season 11 cast has yet to be officially announced, but Bravo and Peacock executive Noah Samton recently revealed Ciara is "the future" of the show and her participation is crucial.
About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

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