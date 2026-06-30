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West -- the ex-boyfriend of Amanda's co-star and former good friend, Ciara Miller -- and Amanda went public with their romance in March, only two months after Amanda and Kyle announced their divorce.
On the three-part reunion of Summer House's tenth season, Amanda and West revealed that they first kissed in February and first had sex after they released a statement via Instagram about their relationship in March.
Ciara reportedly confronted Amanda and said, "Over the past six years, I have been your f-cking champion. I couldn't fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you're f-cking my ex."
She added, "He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word, and I hope it works, because he's with you to spite me."