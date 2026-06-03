Amanda Batula and West Wilson remain overseas as 'Summer House's explosive reunion continues airing stateside
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/03/2026
Amanda Batula and West Wilson are continuing to enjoy an overseas vacation while Summer House's explosive reunion airs stateside.
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Amanda, 34, and West, 31, were spotted having a date night in Sicily, Italy, while Part 2 of Summer House's Season 10 reunion aired on Bravo.
TMZ captured photos of the pair grabbing dinner at Caffe Wunderbar in Taormina, Sicily, on Tuesday, June 2.
According to a witness, Amanda and West arrived at the restaurant around 10:30PM local time and sat at a table outside.
The witness told TMZ that Amanda and West "appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation throughout the evening."
Prior to their stop in Sicily, Amanda and Ciara Miller's ex spent time together in Rome.
West and Ciara's former bestie explored Rome on May 26, which was the same day Part 1 of Summer House's reunion had aired on TV.
Ciara and West dated while filming Season 8 of Summer House, but they broke up in December 2023.
West and Amanda confirmed their romantic relationship in March 2026, only several months after Amanda had announced her separation from estranged husband Kyle Cooke in January. (Amanda and Kyle were married for four years).
During Part 2 of Summer House's Season 10 reunion that aired on Tuesday night, West's ex Meija Moreno reportedly told Ciara over the phone that she and West were in an exclusive relationship when he began dating Amanda.
Meija claimed that West dumped her and went public with Amanda "the next day."
Amanda, for her part, got emotional and admitted that she was "embarrassed" to discover West had been romantically involved with someone else when they started seeing each other, according to Us Weekly.
And Dara Levitan -- also previously dated West -- accused him of treating women like they're "expendable."
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Dara therefore warned Amanda, "The biggest pattern in his life is it is The West Show. And it will always be The West Show. And the biggest concern of his is consistently being well-liked and well received."
Dara continued, "He doesn't prioritize treating the women he is linked to romantically with the same respect as he does anybody else in his life. I just foresee him for a very long time wanting someone who will mold and fold and fit into his life without excuse or complaint."
Dara told Amanda it's up to her to decide "what's worth breaking, sacrificing and losing for that kind of person."
Amanda later confessed that she got caught up in my feelings and the Ciara situation hurt her a lot.
Ciara was recently announced as one of the celebrities competing on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars this fall, and she's also set to co-host Love Island USA Aftersun with Tefi Pessoa.