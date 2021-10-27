Alyssa Milano discussed the in-development reboot of Who's the Boss? and what fans can expect to see on the series while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm really excited for what we can do with this potential reboot, it's really exciting," Milano said before sharing some plot details.

"It's I think going to be about you know, that my husband leaves me. I have my own career and he comes to take care of my kids," Milano continued in reference to Tony Danza's character returning to help raise her kids.

Who's the Boss?, created by Martin Cohan and Blake Hunter, ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1984 to 1992. Danza starred as Tony Micelli who takes a job as a housekeeper from Judith Light's character Angela Bower.

Tony took care of Angela's house and her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro) while also raising his daughter Samantha (Milano).

The reboot was first announced in August 2020. The reboot is in development at Sony Pictures Television. Norman Lear is executive producing along with Milano and Danza.

Milano recently testified during a House committee hearing on the Equal Rights Amendment, encouraging the House Oversight and Reform Committee to pass legislation that would prohibit gender discrimination.