Alyssa Milano announced on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after taking three other tests that came back negative.

Milano, on Wednesday, said that she became sick in March and had multiple COVID-19 symptoms.

"I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't keep food in me. I lost nine pounds in two weeks," the actress said alongside a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask and a photo of her positive test result.

Milano said that she took two COVID-19 tests at the end of March which came back negative followed by an antibody test that also came back negative. The 47-year-old then took a second antibody test that was done from a blood draw after having lingering symptoms for four months.

"I had COVID-19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don't know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying," Milano said.

"I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don't want anyone to feel the way I felt," she continued.

