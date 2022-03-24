Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Along for the Ride.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen drama film Thursday featuring Emma Pasarow.

Along for the Ride is based on the Sarah Dressen novel of the same name. The story follows Auden (Pasarow), a young woman who meets and bonds with the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli) the summer before college.

"While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted," an official description reads.

Kate Bosworth, Laura Kariuki, Andie MacDowell, Dermot Mulroney and Genevieve Hannelius also star.

Along for the Ride is written and directed by Sofia Alvarez.

Pasarow also appears in the Showtime series Super Pumped.

Other films and TV series based on books are set for release this spring, including the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice and the FX on Hulu series Under the Banner of Heaven.