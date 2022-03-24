'Along for the Ride' trailer brings Sarah Dessen novel to life
UPI News Service, 03/24/2022
Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Along for the Ride.
The streaming service shared a trailer for the teen drama film Thursday featuring Emma Pasarow.
Along for the Ride is based on the Sarah Dressen novel of the same name. The story follows Auden (Pasarow), a young woman who meets and bonds with the mysterious Eli (Belmont Cameli) the summer before college.
"While the seaside town of Colby sleeps, the two embark on a nightly quest to help Auden experience the fun, carefree teen life she never knew she wanted," an official description reads.
