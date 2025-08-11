Allyshia admitted she was "surprised" Bailey had no idea about Jeremy's lingering feelings for Susie during the August 7 episode of the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast co-hosted by Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile.
When Allyshia arrived during the "Birds of Paradise" performance on Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Jeremy and Bailey's relationship was quite serious.
But Jeremy had yet to tell Bailey that he had called Susie on the phone and begged her to return to Paradise. Jeremy had also told Brian Autz in their hotel room that he'd propose to Susie on the spot if she came back.
"The boys had a really good, strong group and comradery, and they were going back to their rooms before Rose Ceremonies and cocktail parties and talking," Allyshia recalled on the podcast.
"And so the Jeremy thing, I'm sure he brought it up to the guys and they were all aware of it."
"So when I did hear about the Susie thing and how Jeremy called her on the telephone," Allyshia continued, "I couldn't believe they had gone 10 days without anybody bringing it up."
Allyshia placed blame on theBachelor in Paradise cast members with knowledge of the situation for leaving Bailey in the dark.
"I think that you are just as guilty if you know something and you stayed quiet and you choose to stay quiet," Allyshia said.
"I think you're just as complicit and just as guilty."
Allyshia was also apparently taken aback to discover how much Jeremy had been talking about Susie behind Bailey's back.
"I think what's hard is I was surprised -- I didn't realize how many times Jeremy doubled down and said that, like, 'I don't want to win with Bailey. I want to call Susie back. Where is Susie?!'" Allyshia explained.
RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW
Allyshia pointed out how she thought Bailey wouldn't have even cared about that phone call.
"But now knowing how involved it is and how much he said it, I think that's probably what pushed Brian, because he's hearing it in the guys' room, like, every night," Allyshia reasoned.
"And I'm sure Jeremy brought it up more than once, which is probably why he felt so compelled to say something."
Allyshia said if she were in Bailey's shoes at the time, she'd wonder, "What else have you been hiding and lying to me [about]?"
Allyshia therefore noted that she "felt really bad" for Bailey.
"And I felt bad that I wasn't there, because had I been there, there is no way we would've gotten to Day 10 without her knowing that as my girlfriend," Allyshia insisted.
ADVERTISEMENT
Allyshia also didn't give Jeremy any grace for possibly venting and exaggerating during guy talk.
"I don't think that's a good excuse, because as a friend, you could just be, like, 'Hey, you're my friend, but I'm going to do the right thing -- and this is the right thing, and you know that. I can help you out with it and do whatever,'" Allyshia shared.
"But staying quiet, I just don't think that's fair. And I think the other part that's hard is, yeah, everybody knowing... However many days into it, I think, as a woman, I would be feeling [bad]."
Allyshia said having uncertainties or doubts at the beginning of Paradise is "normal," but after a certain number of days, it's messed up to drag someone along when your heart is with someone else.
"When you're being questioned on if you're compatible or if he likes you or if he wants -- whatever. I think that part would be hard for me," Allyshia said.
"Also, we're all adults. It's just not that deep. I also don't understand when we're on a show with cameras and mics -- this is all going to come out!... So why wouldn't you just be honest about the things you're saying and doing and get ahead of it and own it?"
Allyshia concluded, "That, to me, is a no-brainer and a win-win for everyone involved."
On Bachelor in Paradise's tenth season, Jeremy was hurt and felt betrayed when Bailey accepted a date with Andrew Spencer, and so Jeremy said he regretted not giving Susie his rose.
Jeremy therefore called Susie -- who had been eliminated from Paradise -- and asked her to come back and give their relationship another shot. Susie, however, declined his invitation to return to Paradise.
Jeremy therefore resumed dating Bailey, but footage kept showing him secretly pining for Susie.
Amid recent speculation frankenbiting had made Jeremy look bad, Brian recently confirmed on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast that the editing of his conversation with Jeremy about Susie was completely accurate.