Paramount+ released the teaser trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie on Thursday. They first showed the trailer in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

The teaser ends with the announcement that Allison ( Crystal Reed ) is alive. Allison died in Season 3 of the MTV series.

Scott McCall (Tyler Posey), the teen wolf of the series, is now an adult wolf. As an Alpha, Scott assembles a new wolf pack to battle Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes and more creatures.

Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelley, Melissa Ponzio, Ian Bohen, Vince Mattis, Nobi Nakanishi, Khylin Rhambo, Amy Workman and Dylan Sprayberry also star in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Paramount+ first announced the film follow-up to the MTV series in September. Series creator Jeff Davis, who adapted the 1985 comedy film as a drama, wrote the movie.

Russell Mulcahy, who directed many episodes of the series, directs the movie. Teen Wolf: The Movie is coming soon to Paramount+.