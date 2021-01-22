Former West Wing star Allison Janney says the cast's group text chain is "so much fun."

Janney played C.J. Cregg on The West Wing, which had a seven-season run on NBC from 1999 to 2006. The series also starred Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Moira Kelly and John Spencer.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Janney said she embraces the lingering popularity of and love for The West Wing.

"I love it," she said. "I stay in touch with all of them. We're on an enormous text stream chain with each other. It's so much fun. We text about absolutely everything."

Janney said there's a lot of teasing and "abuse given" between the cast members in the group text, specifically toward Joshua Molina, who portrayed Will Bailey.

"I just step back and watch them, because I can't play. I can't play with the big boys on that thing, because they'll crush me," she said.

Janney showed a shirtless throwback photo of Molina that Dule Hill, who played Charlie Young, recently posted in the thread.

"And then Brad Whitford will say, 'Haven't we been through enough this year?'" Janney said. "Just back and forth of crazy text stream."

Janney and the West Wing cast recently reunited for the HBO Max special A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which aired in October. The special featured the cast performing a staged reading of the Season 3 episode "Hartsfield's Landing."

Janney said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in August that Cregg is her favorite role to date.

"She is my favorite character I've ever played because she's someone that I aspire to. I wish I could be C.J.," the actress said. She's a wonderful character who is not afraid to speak truth to power ... It's a great role to champion women."

Janney presently plays Bonnie Plunkett on the CBS series Mom, which returned for an eighth season in November.