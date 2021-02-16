Allison Janney says her former Mom co-star Anna Faris is "very missed" on set.

The 61-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where discussed filming Mom Season 8 following Faris' exit from the CBS series.

Janney and Faris played mother and daughter and recovering addicts Bonnie and Christy Plunkett in the first seven seasons of Mom. Season 8 continues to follow Bonnie, who must adjust to Christy leaving to attend law school.

On Ellen, Janney said it was an "odd" experience to film the season without Faris.

"It was very odd," Janney said. "She's very missed -- Anna is missed, and her character on the show is missed."

"We're just happy that she's doing what she wants to do now," she added. "We're happy, even more so, that we're still able to tell these stories about these great women and recovery."

Janney said the cast and crew intend to keep filming Mom for as long as possible.

"I think there's some really wonderful characters that have been established, and people love the show so we're going to keep telling the stories as long as we can," she said.

Faris announced her exit from Mom in September.

"While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I'll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family," the actress said.

Janney previously said on Late Night with Seth Meyers that filming Season 8 during the COVID-19 pandemic was initially "weird." She said the cast and crew are separated into different zones, wear contact tracing trackers while on set and are tested regularly for COVID-19.

Mom is nominated for three awards, including Best Comedy Series, at the Critics' Choice Television Awards. The series airs Thursdays on CBS.