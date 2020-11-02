Dancer and television personality Allison Holker will host an HGTV Design Star reboot.

ADVERTISEMENT

HGTV announced in a press release Monday that Holker, 32, will host Design Star: Next Gen, a new series inspired by HGTV Design Star.

The six-episode home renovation series will feature eight designers, renovators and social media brand-builders as they compete in weekly challenges. The winner will receive $50,000 and their own HGTV show.

The judges panel will consist of designers Jonathan Adler, Lauren Makk and a rotating cast of celebrity experts.

"We've assembled an amazing cast of competitors for Design Star: Next Gen who will unleash their creativity to showcase distinctive styles and innovative approaches to renovation," HGTV SVP of programming and development Loren Ruch said.

"HGTV Design Star, the original series in the franchise, was an epic success, so fans have a pent-up desire for us to bring the concept back with a fresh spin," he added.

HGTV Design Star had an eight-season run on HGTV from 2006 to 2013. The series was hosted by Clive Pearse, Vern Yip, Tanika Ray and David Bromstad at different points in its run.

Holker came to fame as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and later served as a professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars. She is married to dancer and Ellen personality tWitch.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!