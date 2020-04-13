Emergency responders in Georgia teamed up to relocate a large alligator that decided to block traffic by taking in the sun in the middle of a busy road.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said officers from its animal enforcement unit worked together with deputies and Macon-Bibb firefighters when the gator was reported sunning itself Saturday in the middle of Joe Tamplin Industrial Boulevard in Macon.

The sheriff's office shared video showing the responders lifting the alligator out of the road.

The traffic hazard alligator was safely relocated to Bond Swamp, the sheriff's office said.

