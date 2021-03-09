Alli Dore and Dani Soares have named their crushes from the Below Deck franchise.

The television personalities discussed their crushes and Soares' past romance with a charter guest on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dore and Soares star on Below Deck Sailing Yacht, a spinoff of Below Deck that follows the crew of a sailing yacht during charter season. On WWHL, Dore and Soares were asked who they would hook up with from Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean.

"I love Colin," Dore said, referencing Below Deck Med star Colin Macy-O'Toole. "I love Colin. I think he's really, really sweet."

"I like Kelley," Soares answered, referencing former Below Deck star Kelley Johnson. "Kelley's quite cute."

Dore and Soares both confirmed they watched Below Deck before joining the franchise. Soares also said she's befriended Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters from Below Deck.

"Yeah, especially Izzy. She's in Sydney, so we've met, we talk a lot, and I love her," Soares said.

In addition, Soares shared how she once had a romantic dalliance with a charter guest.

"Honestly, I thought I was in love for, like, three seconds, but it ended as soon as the charter ended," the star said.

"My chief stew found out and she was still actually very supportive," she added.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is in its second season on Bravo. The series co-stars Captain Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, Natasha De Bourg, Daisy Kelliher, Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux and Sydney Zaruba.

Shephard and Kelliher teased Season 2 during an episode of WWHL earlier this month, saying King causes the most crew drama in the new season.