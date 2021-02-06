A four-part docu-series about filmmaker Woody Allen, Mia Farrow and their daughter Dylan is set to debut on HBO on Feb. 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helmed by Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, Allen v. Farrow "goes behind decades of sensational headlines to reveal the private story of one of Hollywood's most notorious and public scandals: the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then-7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow ; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen's relationship with Farrow's daughter, Soon-Yi [Previn;] and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed," a press release from the network said Friday.

HBO also said the program will include home movie footage, court documents, police evidence, never-before-heard audio tapes and exclusive, in-depth interviews with Mia Farrow, Dylan Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, relatives, investigators, experts and other first-hand eyewitnesses.

Allen, 85, has denied any wrongdoing regarding Dylan Farrow's allegations, which she has publicly discussed for decades, but which she has attracted fresh attention in the MeToo era.

Allen is an Oscar-winning writer and director whose many classic films include collaborations with Mia Farrow, such as Broadway Danny Rose, Hannah and Her Sisters and The Purple Rose of Cairo.

Last year, a publisher canceled the planned publication of Allen's memoir amid a backlash from Dylan Farrow's supporters.

Allen and Mia Farrow, 75, were a couple from 1980 to 1992. Allen married Previn, 50, in 1997. They are still together and have two adopted children.

Allen's latest films were 2019's A Rainy Day in New York and 2020's Rifkin's Festival.