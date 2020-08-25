Allan Rich, a character actor who starred in films Serpico, Quiz Show, Amistad and more, has died at age 94.

The actor died of progressive dementia Saturday at the Lillian Booth Actors Home in Englewood, N.J., his family announced.

"I am grateful to my father for giving me the love of the theater, playfulness, a big heart and a commitment to social justice," his daughter Marian said in a statement to USA Today.

Rich made his Broadway debut in 1943 by starring in I'll take the High Road. He also appeared in Broadway's Career Angel, Darkness at Noon and The Emperor's Clothes.

Rich was branded a communist in the 1950s and was blacklisted from Hollywood, leading to NBC firing him from anthology series Philco Playhouse in 1953. Rich said he was called a communist due to attempting to free a Black man from Mississippi who had been wrongly convicted of rape.

He returned to television in 1963 on ABC's Naked City and CBS' East Side/West Side. He also starred in the off Broadway production of Journey of the Fifth Horse alongside Dustin Hoffman

Rich is best known for portraying district attorney Herman Tauber opposite Al Pacino in Serpico, NBC president Robert Kintner in director Robert Redford's Quiz Show, as Demi Moore's attorney in Disclosure and as Judge Juttson in Steven Spielberg's Amistad.

Rich, on television, starred as a Holocaust survivor who argued with a contestant from Survivor on Curb Your Enthusiasm and appeared on shows The Rockford Files, All in the Family and Hawaii Five-O.

Rich published a book on acting in 2007 titled A Leap From the Method and taught stars Sharon Stone Rene Russo , Larry Miller and Alan Thicke

He is survived by his children Marian and David, daughter-in-law Wendy, son-in-law Ed and grandchildren Julia and Ruby.