"This is so surreal," Alix, 24, gushed on the show.
"I mean, I've always been a fan of Dancing with the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. She used to say to me, 'Maybe one day you will be on there!' I was so in love with dance."
Alix continued, "And when this opportunity came to me, it was like, 'What can I do next? Where can I take this?' I mean, I'm ready to challenge myself. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
Robert's sister Bindi Irwin -- who had won Dancing with the Stars' 21st season with former pro partner Derek Hough, who is now a judge on the ABC reality dating series -- gushed on Instagram how Robert is going to "absolutely shine" in the ballroom.
"[I] can't wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination. Here's to an extraordinary journey ahead," Bindi said in April.
And when thinking about Robert pulling in votes, Bindi added, "He has nothing to be worried about. All we have to be worried about is him breaking the Internet every week."
Robert recently told Us Weekly that he's "really nervous" about the show and so he's "grateful" his sibling has done this before.
"I remember watching [her] on that show just thinking, 'This is the coolest thing ever,'" he recalled, adding how she was a bright light on the show.