Dancing with the Stars has announced social media influencer Alix Earle as its second cast member for Season 34.

Alix has joined Dancing with the Stars for its Fall 2025 season, and the official announcement was made on Thursday on Good Morning America.

"This is so surreal," Alix, 24, gushed on the show.

"I mean, I've always been a fan of Dancing with the Stars. I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma. She used to say to me, 'Maybe one day you will be on there!' I was so in love with dance."

Alix continued, "And when this opportunity came to me, it was like, 'What can I do next? Where can I take this?' I mean, I'm ready to challenge myself. I think it's going to be a lot of fun."

Alix said it was a "very obvious" and "easy" yes for her to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Alix also has a little experience. She said she danced competitively as a child until she reached her sophomore year in high school.

"I wasn't that great or anything, but at least I know an eight-count in dance," Alix shared.

"And I would like to say I have some rhythm, possibly," she joked. "But I've never done ballroom dancing or danced with a partner before, so that's going to be a whole new venture for me."

Alix acknowledged she's probably lost some of her skills and flexibility over the years.

"So I'm excited to get back in there and get training," she noted.

Known for her "get ready with me" TikToks, Alix also revealed how she'll be doing DWTS editions -- complete with the glitter and sequins.
"They custom tailor all the outfits to you. I mean, the costumes on that show and the glam, it's a whole other world," Alix pointed out.

"I'm so excited for it; I love dressing up. Halloween is my favorite, so I'm going to take an opportunity to go above and beyond every week [for my fans]."

When it comes to her dream Dancing with the Stars partner, Alix claimed she doesn't have anyone in particular in mind.

"I don't know, honestly... I would be grateful to be with anyone," Alix insisted.

"I think they're all so talented. I'm just looking for a partner that's going to be a good time, a good friend and really push me to be my best."

Alix also said she hopes the "Earle Girls" will come out and support her with their votes.

Alix's casting reveal comes one month after wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin's Dancing with the Stars participation was confirmed.

Robert's sister Bindi Irwin -- who had won Dancing with the Stars' 21st season with former pro partner Derek Hough, who is now a judge on the ABC reality dating series -- gushed on Instagram how Robert is going to "absolutely shine" in the ballroom.

"[I] can't wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness and determination. Here's to an extraordinary journey ahead," Bindi said in April.

And when thinking about Robert pulling in votes, Bindi added, "He has nothing to be worried about. All we have to be worried about is him breaking the Internet every week."

Robert recently told Us Weekly that he's "really nervous" about the show and so he's "grateful" his sibling has done this before.

"I remember watching [her] on that show just thinking, 'This is the coolest thing ever,'" he recalled, adding how she was a bright light on the show.

When Dancing with the Stars returns, Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as host and Julianne Hough will reprise her role as co-host.

Dancing with the Stars' premiere date and complete cast of celebrities and pros will be announced at a later date.

The cast could possibly include The Bachelor's Season 29 star Grant Ellis, who had told the New York Post in February that he'd be open to the opportunity.

"I do love to dance," Grant shared. "So, yeah, I would do Dancing with the Stars."

Grant added, "I've got some pretty good hip movement, you know?"

The Bachelor's Season 28 star Joey Graziadei won Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season with his professional partner Jenna Johnson during the November 2024 finale.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

