After Alix finished as the runner-up with pro Val Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season late last year, Netflix announced in January that she'll be starring in a new series later this year.
Given her recent reality TV streak, Matt Rogers -- who was filling in for regular co-host Sheinelle Jones -- asked Alix if she'd be interested in looking for love on a reality show such as The Bachelorette.
Matt mentioned that there's been "a lot of conversation about who is going to be the next Bachelorette" after ABC canceledTaylor Frankie Paul's season this spring.
Today co-host Bush Hager added how Alix's name has been thrown into the mix of possible future leads.
"I don't think that's my thing," Alix admitted.
However, she confirmed, "I love watching them."
Alix is apparently wrapped up in her new Netflix show for the time being.
The content creator noted it's "been a learning process" to have cameras following around her family at all times.
"I'm used to cameras and stuff now a little bit more. My family -- no, not media trained. Nothing," Alix quipped.
Alix put her face into her hands and added with a laugh, "It's like, oh my gosh."
Alix admitted that while it feels a "little bit" like that, she thinks "it'll be fun."
"We have a blended family... Through even my parents divorce, we all hang out together," Alix shared.
"So hopefully it's a good representation of putting family first and really loving each other and the ups and downs that come with family."
Alix acknowledged she's "a little scared, for sure," to put her life out there, "but here we go!"
Featuring Alix's blended family -- including her sister and fellow content creator Ashtin Earle -- and her vibrant group of friends, "the series will document the real-time messiness of a young woman in transition," according to Netflix's January press release.
Originally known for her "Get Ready With Me" videos on social media, Alix will be taking viewers behind the scenes of viral fame.
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The show will document Alix -- who now boasts over five million followers on Instagram and over eight million followers on TikTok -- as she balances growing a business empire, jet-setting around the globe, and navigating her modern family dynamic.
"I share a lot of my life on social media, and people think they know everything there is to know about me and my family, but honestly, there's still so much more," Alix said in the press release.
"We are so happy to partner with Netflix on this show about our fun, loving, sometimes chaotic modern family, and how we always show up for each other through it all."
She added at the time, "If letting people in even more makes someone feel less alone, or even just makes them laugh, then it's worth it."
Alix explained how she wants the footage in her show to be "real and not curated." She said she does not want to be someone different when the cameras are rolling.
Alix -- who was recently rumored to be dating NFL legend Tom Brady after her split from Braxton Berrios -- revealed earlier this year that her mother was diagnosed with cancer while she was competing on Dancing with the Stars.