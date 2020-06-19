The Alienist: Angel of Darkness is set to debut on TNT July 19.

The show will return one week after Snowpiercer airs its two-hour finale.

"Sara has opened her own private detective agency and is leading the charge on a brand-new case," an Alienist Season 2 synopsis said. "She reunites with Dr. Kreizler, the formidable alienist, and John Moore, now a New York Times reporter, to find Ana Linares, the kidnapped infant daughter of the Spanish Consular. Their investigation leads them down a sinister path of murder and deceit, heading towards a dangerous and elusive killer."