Alicia Keys is back with new music.

The 40-year-old singer-songwriter released her eighth studio album, the double album Keys, on Friday.

Keys features the singles "Lala (Unlocked)" featuring Swae Lee and "Best of Me," and several collaborations, including "Plentiful" featuring Pusha T, "Paper Flowers" featuring Brandi Carlile and "Nat King Cole" featuring Lil Wayne.

Keys consists of two parts, Originals and Unlocked, for a total of 26 tracks.

"#KEYS. IS. HERE," Keys wrote on Instagram. "I'm In Dubai about to perform the most insane show I've ever done! I can't sleep cuz I'm crazy jet lagged and I'm SO excited for y'all to hear this music!!!!!! I'm Giving you all of me on this!!"

"I hope it comes an instant classic for you!" she added. "It's Gonna take you somewhere so special Meet me in the ZONE! I need every one of you to go listen NOW!!"

Keys is Keys' first new album since Alicia, released in September 2020. She released a music video for "Best of Me" featuring her husband Swizz Beatz in October.

Keys is nominated for Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards for her song "A Beautiful Noise" with Carlile, which appears on Alicia.