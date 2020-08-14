Alicia Keys is back with a new music video.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter released a video Friday for the song "So Done" featuring Khalid.

The "So Done" video shows Keys and Khalid performing at a school dance. Actress Sasha Lane plays a student who leaves the dance with people on motorcycles who crash the event.

Keys said "So Done" is about the freedom of self-acceptance.

"I'm so excited to share 'So Done' with the world. We call it a trance! The energy is inescapable! Collaborating with Khalid on this one was very special," she said in a statement. "This song is about being done with changing yourself for the sake of others and letting go of any one else's ideas of how your life should look."

Keys and Khalid celebrated the song's release on Instagram.

"#SoDone with my brother @thegr8khalid is OUT NOW!!!" Keys wrote. "Get lost with us and play this thing on repeat bc it's a zoneeee."

"So happy/appreciative to be a part of this song with such a beautiful soul @aliciakeys!" Khalid said. "Thank you for the energy you bring me!"

"So Done" is the third single to debut from Keys' forthcoming seventh studio album, Alicia. The singer previously released "Show Me Love" and "Underdog."

Keys has delayed the Alicia release due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. She celebrated her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband, Swizz Beatz, this month during a vacation in the desert with their kids.