Alicia Keys is "in heaven" after celebrating her 40th birthday with family and friends.

The singer-songwriter, who officially turned 40 on Monday, rang in her birthday Sunday evening with her husband, Swizz Beatz , and other family and friends.

Keys shared a slideshow of photos and videos on Instagram from her beachside party, which featured a live band, a candlelit dinner, dancing and fireworks.

"The most magnificent start to my big birthday!!! I swear I have the best husband in the galaxyyyyyy!!!!!!! Big Thanks to our babies for my fireworks tonight! I love you so much!"

"My beautiful friends and family celebrating with me tonight you are so special to me! Thank you to my incredible mama and Craig for giving me life! And endless love to my gorgeous AK Fam for all your love through the years! I'm in heaven! What a night!!" she added. "FYI: Covid test were taken by all."

Keys and Swizz Beatz married in July 2010 and have two sons, Egypt, 10, and Genesis, 6. Swizz Beatz , who also has a daughter, Nicole, and sons Prince and Kasseem from previous relationships, wished Keys a happy birthday on his own Instagram account.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Queen @aliciakeys," Swizz Beats wrote. "My love thank you for everything. I thank your Mom & Dad for bringing you to this earth to make magic. I love the way you love me and love all of our 5 kids."

"Your music saved so many people with love. Your charity efforts saved millions. You never talk about any of your achievements but I will," he said. "The best of the best hands down Queen Keys the great. Happy Birthday."

Model Gisele Bundchen and actresses Zoe Saldana and Phoebe Robinson also sent birthday wishes to Keys on social media.

"Happy birthday sis!!!" Saldana wrote.

"Beautiful celebration! Happy birthday!" Robinson said.

In August, Keys and Swizz Beatz spent their 10th wedding anniversary in the desert with their family. Keys said on The Late Late Show with James Corden the next month that she's never had an argument with her husband.

"We don't raise our voices at each other," she said. "We've definitely disagreed. It's not that we haven't disagreed, or he hasn't been uncomfortable with something that I did, or I'm uncomfortable with something he did."

Keys released her seventh studio album, Alicia, in September. She released the song "A Beautiful Noise" with Brandi Carlile the next month to encourage voting in the 2020 presidential election.