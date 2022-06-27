NBC is planning to air a one-hour special called Ukraine: Answering the Call on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said in a press release that the program is "aimed at educating, raising funds for those whose lives have been shattered by the crisis, and spreading awareness through the power of entertainment -- an answer to the call from President Volodymyr Zelensky who has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace."

Confirmed to appear on the broadcast are Jose Andres, Jon Batiste, Kristen Bell, Brandi Carlile, Brian Cox, Jeff Daniels, Vera Farmiga, Lena Headey, Alicia Keys, Simu Liu, Julianne Moore, Brad Paisley and Rosie Perez.

The show will also feature a performance of the classic song, "What the World Needs Now is Love," by Broadway stars Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Jose Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams.