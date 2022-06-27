Alicia Keys, Brad Paisley to appear on NBC's Ukraine special Sunday
UPI News Service, 06/27/2022
NBC is planning to air a one-hour special called Ukraine: Answering the Call on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
The network said in a press release that the program is "aimed at educating, raising funds for those whose lives have been shattered by the crisis, and spreading awareness through the power of entertainment -- an answer to the call from President Volodymyr Zelensky who has challenged Americans to use their voices to reach those who want peace."
The show will also feature a performance of the classic song, "What the World Needs Now is Love," by Broadway stars Rachel Bay Jones, Brenda Braxton, Liz Callaway, Lilla Crawford, Juwan Crawley, Jose Llana, Beth Malone, Andrea McArdle, Bonnie Milligan, Orfeh, Krysta Rodriguez, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley and NaTasha Yvette Williams.
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.