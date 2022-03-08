Alia Bhatt has joined the cast of the Netflix film Heart of Stone.

The streaming service confirmed Monday that Bhatt, 28, will star with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the new spy thriller.

Heart of Stone will mark Bhatt's English-language debut in a major studio film. The Indian-born British actress is well-known in Bollywood and has starred in such films as Highway, Udta Punjab and Ganubai Kathiawadi.

Bhatt confirmed her casting in a post on Instagram. Her mom, actress Soni Razdan, and actor Arjun Kapoor were among those to congratulate Bhatt in the comments.

"Congratulations," Razdan wrote alongside celebratory emojis.

"Mini Meryl's at it again..." Kapoor said, comparing Bhatt to Meryl Streep

Heart of Stone is written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder and directed by Tom Harper. Rucka, Harper and Patty Whitcher will executive produce the film, according to Deadline.

Gadot plays Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman, in the DC Extended Universe, while Dornan is known for the 50 Shades of Grey films.