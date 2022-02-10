Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new special Ali Wong: Don Wong.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the standup comedy special Thursday featuring actress and comedian Ali Wong

The preview shows Wong, 39, prep for her show backstage. Wong shows off her Crocs and has fellow comedian Shen Wang help her into her signature leopard print dress.

"It's a Tom Ford dress, but I bought it secondhand. It was so difficult to figure out what to wear for this special because I'm not pregnant," she says.

Wong also puts her hair into pigtails using "the comb God gave me" -- her hand.

"I think about, like, men when they do standup. They don't get into a dress. They don't, like put on any makeup when they go on the road. They just go out with their bald-ass head," she says.

Ali Wong: Don Wong was filmed at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in New Jersey and will premiere Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day.

"Just in time for Valentine's Day, Ali reveals her wildest fantasies, the challenges of monogamy, and how she really feels about single people," an official description reads.

