Netflix released the trailer for the standup comedy special Sheng Wang: Sweet and Juicy on Monday. Ali Wong directed the special making her directorial debut.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer focuses on Wang talking about using the office printer at work. Wang jokes about the feeling of warm paper and using holidays for unfettered printing.

Filmed at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, Calif., Wang sports long hair, a mustache and glasses in Sweet and Juicy. Netflix said Wang's standup also addresses his posture, owning a juicer and crafting a heist crew.

Wang was a staff writer on Fresh Off the Boat and guest starred as Hank on two episodes. He performed on Last Comic Standing in 2015.

Sweet and Juicy is his first headlining TV special. Wong has had three Netflix standup specials of her own: Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife and this year's Don Wong. She also starred in the Netflix rom-com Always Be My Maybe and Prime Video's drama Paper Girls.