Shout! Factory TV is the new exclusive streaming home of ALF and the streaming service is celebrating by hosting a 51-hour marathon starting in April.

ALF's Out of This World Marathon will begin April 8 at 8 p.m. EDT and end on April 10 at 11 p.m. EDT.

The marathon will cover all 102 episodes of ALF across its four season run, in order, from start to finish. ALF originally aired on NBC from 1986 to 1990.

ALF follows the adventures of Gordon Shumway, an alien from the planet Melmac, who crash lands into the garage of the Tanner family, who give him the nickname ALF for Alien Life Form. Paul Fusco, Max Wright, Anne Schedeen, Andrea Elson and Benji Gregory starred.

Shout! Factory TV will also be celebrating the comedy series with new segments featuring ALF.