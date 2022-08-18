Gilmore Girls actress Alexis Bledel and Mad Men actor Vincent Kartheiser are ending their eight-year marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

People.com reported Wednesday that it confirmed the split with Bledel's representative and Putnam County Superior Court in New York.

NBC's Today show said it also viewed Kartheiser's Aug. 10 petition for divorce.

Kartheiser's publicist confirmed the news to the New York Post.

The famously private pair met in 2011 and tied the knot in 2014.

They have a 6-year-old son whose name they have never publicly revealed.