Alexandra Daddario has joined the cast of the AMC series Mayfair Witches.

Variety reported Wednesday that Daddario, 36, will star in the upcoming supernatural horror fantasy series.

Daddario will play the lead role of Rowan Mayfair, a brilliant doctor and the heir to a family of powerful witches.

Mayfair Witches is based on Anne Rice's The Lives of the Mayfair Witches book series. Rice died at age 80 in December.

The series is written and executive produced by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford, with Spalding to also serve as showrunner.

"Alexandra is a singular talent who has lit up the screen in everything she's been in and we couldn't be happier to have her on board leading the cast of a series that will be a centerpiece of an expanding Anne Rice universe on AMC+ and AMC," AMC Networks president of entertainment Dan McDermott said.

"We found our Rowan and can't wait for her to meet viewers later this year in a series being brilliantly conceived and led by Esta, Michelle and Mark," he added.

AMC confirmed Daddario's casting on Twitter.

Daddario most recently starred in the HBO series The White Lotus.