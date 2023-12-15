Succession and Big Little Lies actor Alexander Skarsgard is set to star in Murderbot, a 10-part adaptation of Martha Wells' sci-fi book series for Apple TV+.

The Emmy winner will serve as executive producer alongside writer-directors Chris and Paul Weitz whose previous credits include About a Boy and Mozart in the Jungle.

The story follows "a self-hacking security android who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable 'clients,'" according to a synopsis from the streaming service.

"Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe."

Skarsgard also has a role in Prime Video's upcoming Mr & Mrs. Smith remake, starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine.