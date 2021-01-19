Alex Rodriguez hopes to marry his fiancee, singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, in 2021.

The 45-year-old retired professional baseball player discussed his wedding plans with Lopez during Monday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Rodriguez and Lopez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. The couple were to marry in 2020 but twice delayed their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On The Tonight Show, Rodriguez was asked if he and Lopez will finally marry in 2021.

"You know, we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, third time's the charm. So let's hope ... it's this year," he said.

Lopez said on Today in May that she was feeling "a little heartbroken" about the wedding being delayed.

"I'm a little heartbroken, because we did have some great plans. But I'm also like, 'You know what? God has a bigger plan. So we just have to wait and see," she said. "Maybe it's gonna be better. I have to believe that it will be."

On The Tonight Show, Rodriguez also discussed Lopez's upcoming performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration. Rodriguez said the singer is "nervous" about the event.

"Jimmy, it's been a crazy year for her. I mean, so amazing, so many blessings," the star said. "But to think, in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, and now the inaugural -- it's unbelievable."

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility," he added. "And she wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire. And you know, music and sports does that better than anything."

Rodriguez said Lopez has "something really cool" planned for the performance.

"You're going to be surprised. You're going to love it," he said.

Biden will be sworn in Wednesday as the 46th president of the United States. Celebrating America, a 90-minute TV special celebrating the inauguration and featuring performances from John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and other stars, will air Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST.

On The Tonight Show, Rodriguez also played a game of the Whisper Challenge where he and host Jimmy Fallon took turns guessing which song the other is singing while wearing noise-cancelling headphones.