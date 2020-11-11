Alex Rider has been renewed for a second season ahead of the teen spy drama's Friday premiere on IMDB TV in the United States.

"This is MI6 dropping in to officially confirm that #AlexRiderTV has been renewed for Season 2!" the show's Twitter feed said Tuesday.

The series, which airs outside of the United States on Amazon Prime, is based on Anthony Horowitz's young adult novels. It stars Otto Farrant as the titular British hero.

Season 1 consists of eight episodes. The cast also includes Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure and Andrew Buchan.