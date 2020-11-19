Alejandro Sanz and Natalia Lafourcade were some of the biggest winners at the 2020 Latin Grammys on Thursday night.

Sanz snagged the prize for Record of the Year for his song "Contigo" while Lafourcade's Un Canto Por Mexico, Vol. 1 was named Album of the Year at the award show centered at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

J Balvin led the field with 13 total nominations, earning Best Urban Music Album for his record Colores, while frequent collaborator Bad Bunny won the award for Best Reggaeton Performance for his track "Yo Perreo Sola," after entering the night in second place in nominations with nine.

Other notable winners included Best New Artist Mike Bahia, Residente claiming Song of the Year for "Rene," Best Pop Song going to "Tutu by Camilo," Jon Leone and Richi Lopez and Ricky Martin's Pausa winning Best Pop Vocal Album.

Actress and singer Jackie Cruz hosted the event, which took place primarily in Miami but featured performances from other cities around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Performers included Bad Bunny, Gina Chavez, Kurt, Naike Ponce and Daniel Santacruz.