Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, are expecting a baby.

The 62-year-old actor and Hilaria Baldwin, 36, are expecting their fifth child after experiencing two miscarriages in 2019.

Hilaria Baldwin shared the news Monday on Instagram alongside a video that features the sound of her unborn baby's heartbeat.

"Sound up... I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned the post. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."

Television personalities Rosie O'Donnell and Dr. Mehmet Oz and actresses Jaimie Alexander, Claire Holt and Daniella Monet were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"congratulations to ur whole family," O'Donnell wrote.

"Oh wow! Congratulations," Alexander added.

"NO WAY!!!! I'm so happy for you. My heart just bursted!!!" Monet said. "Sending you and that beautiful little baby so much. You go mama!"

Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin married in June 2012 and have four children together, Carmen, 6, Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months. Baldwin is also parent to Ireland, 22, with his ex-wife, actress Kim Basinger

Hilaria Baldwin had a miscarriage in April 2019 and experienced a second miscarriage in November.

"in coping with loss or a difficult time, it is important to be present for your emotions and process, but also keep an eye on perspective and joyful moments," Hilaria Baldwin said on Instagram in April 2019.

"When I get sad, I like to remind myself that sadness passes like a season," she added. "I like to look at my blessings, my happiness, and always remembering that I have so many more good times to look forward to."

Hilaria Baldwin supported Kimberly Van Der Beek, the wife of actor James Van Der Beek, in November after Kimberly Van Der Beek also had a miscarriage. She said at the time that sharing her experience with miscarriages helped her connect with Kimberly Van Der Beek and others.

"Sharing can be hard, but once you share, it feels a little more real and then once it's more real, you can heal," Hilaria Baldwin said in an interview with Extra. "It also made me feel not alone."