Alec Baldwin is calling out "ridiculous" and "false" reports amid questions about his wife Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish heritage.

The 62-year-old actor and Hilaria Baldwin, 36, took to Instagram Sunday after Hilaria Baldwin's Spanish accent and heritage were called into question by journalist and podcast host Tracie Egan Morrissey.

In a video, Baldwin slammed Twitter trolls and tabloids and asked fans to "consider the source" when evaluating reports.

"We live in a world where we're hidden behind the anonymity of social media, and people feel like they can say anything," he said. "They want to spray it all over you and spit it all over you, their venom and their hate."

Baldwin did not mention Hilaria Baldwin by name but said he was moved to speak out because, "There are things that have been said lately about people that I love, that I care about deeply, which are just ridiculous."

"I would say the majority of what's been said... is false. It's so spectacularly false. And they've said it about people I love, false things," he added.

Morrissey questioned Hilaria Baldwin's heritage in series of posts on Instagram Stories over the weekend. She shared clips in which Hilaria Baldwin appears to speak in varying degrees of a Spanish accent and also questioned Hilaria Baldwin's parents' backgrounds.

Hilaria Baldwin addressed her heritage in a video Sunday on Instagram.

"I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA. We celebrate both cultures in our home -- Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised," she said in the caption.

Hilaria Baldwin said she grew up speaking both English and Spanish and would go by the name Hillary in the United States and the name Hilaria in Spain.

"I am that person that if I've been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them," she said. "If I get nervous or upset, then I start to mix the two. And again, that's just something I've always been a little insecure about."

Hilaria Baldwin confirmed she is "a white girl" and that her family is white.

"Yes, I am a white girl. And let's be very clear that Europe has a lot of white people in there, and my family is white," she said. "Ethnically, I'm a mix of many, many, many things. Culturally, I grew up with the two cultures. It really is simple as that."

Hilaria Baldwin further addressed the reports in a followup video.