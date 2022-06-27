Alec Baldwin has an announced he will interview Woody Allen on Instagram Live Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone's judgments and sanctimonious posts here," Baldwin wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else's speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that's your issue.vMEANWHILE!!!IG LIVE.This Tuesday.10:30 am.With......Woody Allen. Join us."

Both actors recently have been staying out of the spotlight because of their respective scandals.

Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie, Rust, last October. The production company behind the film was fined for gun safety failures that led to the tragedy. Baldwin was a producer as well as a performer in the film.

For years, Dylan Farrow has said her adopted father Allen sexually abused her as a child, while Allen has denied any wrongdoing and has not been convicted of any crimes.

Farrow's brother, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and #MeToo advocate Ronan Farrow, has vociferously supported her allegations and the 2021 release of the HBO docuseries, Allen v. Farrow, further made Allen a pariah in the U.S. entertainment industry.

As a result, few actors will now work with Allen, he has difficulty getting his films released and even his memoir was dropped by its original publisher because of a backlash.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Baldwin and Allen collaborated on 2012's To Rome with Love and 2013's Blue Jasmine.