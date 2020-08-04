Alanis Morissette is back with a new music video.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter released a video for her song "Ablaze" on Tuesday.

The "Ablaze" video features Morissette, her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway, and their three children, daughter Onyx, 4, and sons Ever, 9, and Winter, 11 months. The song is dedicated to Morissette's children.

"To my boy, all that energy, so wild / Love your hues and your blues in equal measure / Your comings and your goings-away / My mission is to keep the light in your eyes ablaze," Morissette sings.

"Ablaze" appears on Such Pretty Forks in the Road, Morissette's first studio album in eight years. The album, released last week, also features the singles "Reasons I Drink," "Smiling," "Diagnosis" and "Reckoning."

Morissette said Friday on Today that she hopes Such Pretty Forks in the Road offers "validation" and "comfort" to fans.

"I really offer these songs up, and if it can offer some validation or some comfort or some knowledge about their not being alone," she said. "Especially with so many of us at home, just to have music is just that universal balm, hug."

In June, Morissette released a digital reissue of her album Jagged Little Pill in honor of its 25th anniversary. She will celebrate the album with an anniversary tour in 2021.