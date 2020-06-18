Alanis Morissette has released an acoustic version of her hit song "Ironic."

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter shared a recording of the live performance Thursday. Morissette performed the song March 3 at Shepherd's Bush in London.

The new version of "Ironic" appears on a digital reissue of Morissette's 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill. Morissette will release the reissue June 26 in honor of the album's 25th anniversary.

"Excited to announce a special digital reissue of Jagged Little Pill will be coming out on 6/26 to celebrate the 25th anniversary," she tweeted Thursday. "It includes a live acoustic performance from Shepherds Bush in London this past March 2020. such a memorable show, and I can't wait to share it."

Morissette will release restored music videos in 4K resolution for the Jagged Little Pill singles next week as part of the celebration. In addition, a concert film, Jagged Little Pill Live, will stream June 28 on YouTube at 12 p.m. EDT.

Morissette was to embark on a Jagged Little Pill anniversary tour this summer but postponed the venture to 2021 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The singer reflected on the album's impact during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden this month.

"I think what was happening, unbeknownst to me, unwittingly, as I was writing about my own human experience, it was giving permission in some way to those who were listening to it to have their own human experience and not apologize for anything like anger or sadness or depression or mental challenges or anything," Morissette said.

"I think it just said it's OK to be human," she added.

Morissette will release her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, on July 31.