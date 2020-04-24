Alanis Morissette has released a new song from her upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road titled "Diagnosis."

Morissette uploaded the track to YouTube on Thursday and on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

"Call it what you want/ Cuz I don't even care anymore/ Call me what you need to/ To make yourself comfortable/ So I am debilitated/ I can't remember where the sentence started/ When I'm trying to finish it/ And all of you are so frustrated/ And everyone around me is trying to help as much as they can," Morissette sings.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road is set to be released on May 1. The album will also include the songs "Reasons I Drink" and "Smiling."

Morissette last released Havoc and Bright Lights in 2012.

The 45-year-old previously announced a North American summer tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill which would start in June, however, concert dates may change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.