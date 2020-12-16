Alanis Morissette is sharing more details about her unschooling method of teaching her kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 46-year-old singer discussed on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! how she uses the unschooling approach to education for her children.

Morissette has three kids, daughter Onyx Solace, 4, and sons Ever Imre, 9, and Winter Mercy, 16 months, with her husband, Mario "Souleye" Treadway. The couple use unschooling, a type of homeschooling that emphasizes the learner's interests rather than a set curriculum, to teach their children.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Morissette described her method of unschooling and said it can be a "daunting" experience.

"It's different for everyone," the star said. "For us, it's very child-led, not in that we're asking them to be parentified or lead the way or anything,"

"We create opportunities for them to learn, little pods of paint and otherwise, and we follow them," she added. "So they might be interested in something for an hour and a half, and that's great. They might be interested in something for 30 seconds and then we're done."

Morissette said she and her family ascribe to Howard Gardner's theory of multiple intelligences.

"When someone says, 'Oh, that person's so smart,' it'll be often answered with, 'Smart how?' There's so many different kinds of smart," she said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Morissette confirmed her kids can read but said she "barely formally taught" reading and writing.

"It's not even that we insist on it," she said. "They learn to read and write when they're ready."

Morissette shared a photo with Souleye and their kids while celebrating Halloween in October.

Morissette released her ninth studio album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, in July. She released Such Pretty Forks in the Mix, an EP featuring remixes from Such Pretty Forks in the Road, this week.

On Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Morissette performed a cover of John Lennon and Yoko On's "Happy Xmas (War is Over)."