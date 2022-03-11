Alanis Morissette is back with new music.

The 47-year-old singer released the song "Olive Branch" on Friday.

In "Olive Branch," Morissette waves an "overdue white flag" and apologizes to a friend.

"And here is my olive branch / I'm so sorry / Mea culpa / I'm reaching out to make amends / I'm ready for the consequences," she sings.

"Olive Branch" is Morissette's first song of 2022. She released her ninth album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, in July 2020, and has since released the singles "Happy Xmas (War is Over)," "Predator," "I Miss the Band," "Rest" and "On the Road Again" with Willie Nelson.

Earlier this week, Morissette announced new dates for her world tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her album Jagged Little Pill. The North American dates begin July 10 on Ottawa, Ontario, and end Aug. 6 in Mountain View, Calif.

Here's the full list of North American dates for Morissette's tour:

July 10 - Ottawa, Ontario, at Ottawa Bluesfest

July 12 - Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

July 13 - London, Ontario, at Rock the Park Fest

July 17 - Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

July 19 - Bethel, N.Y., at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 21 - Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 23 - Milwaukee, Wisc., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

July 24 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

July 27 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome

July 28 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place

July 31 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena

Aug. 2 - Bend, Ore., at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug. 4 - Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 6 - Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre