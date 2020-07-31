Alanis Morissette hopes her new album, Such Pretty Forks in the Road, offers "validation" and "comfort" to fans.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter discussed the album, her first studio album in eight years, Friday on Today following the album's release.

On Such Pretty Forks in the Road, Morissette explores such topics as addiction, insecurity and motherhood. She hopes the album assures listeners they're not alone, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really offer these songs up, and if it can offer some validation or some comfort or some knowledge about their not being alone," the star said. "Especially with so many of us at home, just to have music is just that universal balm, hug."

Morissette recorded the album at home while self-isolating with her husband, rapper Mario "Souleye" Treadway, and their three children, Ever, 9, Onyx, 4, and Winter, who turns 1 year old Aug. 8. She said the songs stem from her subconscious feelings.

"Every song comes from the unconscious so if I'm sublimating or repressing any feelings like oh, I don't know, anger, sadness, fear, they'll come out like gangbusters, like it's being channeled and coming through me in a way that I'm barely in control of," the singer said.

Such Pretty Forks in the Road features the singles "Reasons I Drink," "Smiling," "Diagnosis" and "Reckoning." It also includes the songs "Ablaze," "Missing the Miracle," "Losing the Plot," "Sandbox Love," "Her," "Nemesis" and "Pedestal."

Morissette celebrated Such Pretty Forks in the Road's release Friday on Twitter.

"oh. em. geeeee.... it's here! 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' is out everywhere xoxoxoxox #suchprettyforksintheroad #soexcited #alsoiwanttobarf," she wrote.

Morissette released a digital reissue of her album Jagged Little Pill in June in honor of the album's 25th anniversary. She will celebrate the album on an anniversary tour in 2021.