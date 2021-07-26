Fox announced their fall TV premiere dates on Monday. New episodes and new series begin airing Sept. 20 and include two nights of the music competition Alter Ego, featuring judges Grimes, Alanis Morissette, will.i.am and Nick Lachey.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fifth season of 9-1-1 premieres at 8 p.m. on Sept. 20, followed by the new series The Big Leap at 9. Scott Foley Piper Perabo and more play dance show contestants on The Big Leap.

Season 5 of The Resident premieres at 8 p.m. Sept. 21, followed by the new series Our Kind of People. Lee Daniels executive produces People with writer and EP Karen Gist, based on Lawrence Otis Graham's book about the Black upper class.

The Masked Singer Season 6 premieres Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. followed by Alter Ego at 9. Both shows air Sept. 23 at the same time slots. Grimes, Alanis Morissette, will.i.am and Nick Lachey will judge the performances of contestants' avatars on Alter Ego.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown continues Friday nights at 8 p.m. Fox Sports airs Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Sunday's Animation Domination premieres Sept. 26 with The Simpsons Season 33 at 8, The Great North Season 2 at 8:30, Bob's Burgers Season 12 at 9 and Family Guy Season 19 at 9:30.

Thursday Night Football begins Oct. 7 at 8 p.m. EDT.