Alan Tudyk said he never assumed his sci-fi dramedy, Resident Alien, would be renewed.

Syfy announced last week it ordered a second season of the critically acclaimed show ahead of its Season 1 finale, which is set to air March 31.

"What a relief!" Tudyk told reporters in an NBCUniversal Zoom call Tuesday.

"There's never any certainties in this business at all. Audiences were growing from week to week. All the things that would point to a Season 2 renewal were there, but it was amazing for me to get it. There is no foregone conclusion," he added.

"There are too many examples of what you think will happen doesn't happen. It was a relief and exciting and a joy and I am looking very forward to starting again."

The cast of the Dark Horse comic-book adaptation includes Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund and Levi Fiehler. It is about an alien from another planet who poses as a small-town doctor while plotting how to carry out his secret mission to kill all humans.

Reynolds said fans have been telling him the series arrived at the perfect time as many of them were struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They needed a little bit of levity in their lives," he said. "It's rare that you have a show that can bring you to tears two ways -- through the emotion of what's happening on the screen and through laughter -- and the fact that you can get that within in an hour on the same show is really special and unique."