Amazon released the trailer for its upcoming series Reacher on Thursday. Alan Ritchson stars as author Lee Child's character Jack Reacher.

Reacher shows up in the town of Margrave, Ga. where police arrest him for killing seven people in town. In the holding cell, he effortlessly breaks the zip ties holding his hands.

In one fight scene, Reacher threatens to break the hands of three out of four attackers, then proceeds to do so. Several other fight scenes show Reacher in action.

Child's books follow Reacher as a military investigator. The first season of the series is based on the first Reacher book, Killing Floor.

The trailer also features Chief Det. Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin) asking for Reacher's help with a case. Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) is another officer who speaks up against arresting Reacher.

Prison Break writer Nick Santora adapted Killing Floor for television. Tom Cruise played Reacher in two movies.

Reacher premieres Feb. 4 on Prime Video.