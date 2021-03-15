Young actor Alan Kim appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday and discussed recently winning a Critics Choice Award for his role in Minari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kim, who is 8-years-old, went viral after he won Best Young Actor at the Critics Choice Awards when he started crying during his acceptance speech.

"I felt a lot of emotions all at once and that made tears and burst," Kim said about the emotional moment.

Kim, during his speech, channeled his Minari character David and pinched his cheeks to see if he was awake or dreaming. DeGeneres then asked Kim when he realized it wasn't a dream and that he was actually winning an award.

"I'm not sure," Kim said. "I still feel like it's a dream."

Kim also discussed how he had a pizza party after winning and introduced his new dog named Cream.

"I want to do a bunch of other movies," he said.

Minari, from director Lee Isaac Chung, follows a Korean family who starts a farm in Arkansas in the 1980s. Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Noel Kate Cho and Yuh-Jung Youn also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The film is nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director for Chung, Best Actor for Yeun, Best Supporting Actress for Youn, Best Original Screenplay for Chung and Best Original Score for Emile Mosseri.