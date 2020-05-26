Alan Jackson will perform a pair of drive-in concerts in June.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 61-year-old country music singer shared plans Tuesday for Small Town Drive-In, two shows in Alabama in June.

During the concerts, Jackson will perform for fans in their cars. The shows are meant to give fans "a quality-of-life activity" amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The first show will take place June 5 in Cullman, Ala., while the second will be held June 6 in Fairhope. Both venues can accommodate approximately 2,000 parked vehicles.

The events will be staged in accordance with CDC and Alabama state health guidelines for social distancing. Attendees will be required to stay in their vehicles and order concessions via phone to be delivered to their cars.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 11 a.m. EDT. General admission per vehicle is $99.99 for two passengers, with additional passengers charged at $39.99. A portion of proceeds will go toward food relief efforts.

Singer Cory Farley will open the shows.

Jackson released his 20th studio album, Angels and Alcohol, in 2015. He is known for the singles "Don't Rock the Jukebox," "Chattahoochee" and "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" with Jimmy Buffet.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Amid the pandemic, pop-up drive-in movie theaters have seen a surge in New Jersey and New York.