The 63-year-old country music singer announced Last Call: One More for the Road, a new North American tour, on Friday.
Jackson will kick off the Last Call tour June 24 in Biloxi, Miss., and bring the venture to a close Oct. 8 in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Tickets go on sale March 18 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Jackson's fan club to begin March 15 at 10 a.m.
The tour will be Jackson's first since going public about his struggle with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, a degenerative nerve condition. Jackson said on Today in September that he was diagnosed with the disease 10 years ago.
"It's getting more and more obvious. I know I'm stumbling around on stage. Now I'm having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable," the singer said.
"It's not going to kill me -- it's not deadly," he added. "But it's related [to] muscular dystrophy and Parkinson's disease."
Jackson released his 21st studio album, Where Have You Gone, in May 2021.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Here's the full list of dates for the Last Call: One More for the Road tour:
June 24 - Biloxi, Miss., at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
June 25 - Knoxville, Tenn., at Thompson-Boling Arena
July 29 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
July 30 - Grand Forks, N.D., at Alerus Center
Aug. 12 - Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
Aug. 13 - Greenville, S.C., at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Aug. 26 - Lincoln, Neb., at Pinnacle Bank Arena
Aug. 27 - Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
Sept. 9 - Lexington, Ky., at Rupp Arena
Sept. 10 - Greensboro, N.C., at Greensboro Coliseum
Sept. 16 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center
Sept. 17 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Sept. 30 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Gila River Arena
Oct. 1 - Anaheim, Calif., at Honda Center
Oct. 7 - Atlantic City, N.J., at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.