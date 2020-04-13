Today weather anchor Al Roker is celebrating his daughter Courtney Roker's engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roker, 65, took to Instagram Sunday after Courtney Roker, 32, got engaged to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Roker re-posted a collage of photos that show Courtney Roker showing off her engagement ring and posing with Laga.

"I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it's on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. #shesaidyes," he captioned the post. "Could not be more thrilled for these two."

Courtney Roker had shared the news on her own account Saturday. Laga proposed with a Paris-themed date night at home after the couple's trip to France was canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV," Courtney Roker wrote.

"I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you," she said.

Roker's Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Dylan Dreyer, Carson Daly, Willie Geist and Natalie Morales were among those to congratulate Courtney Roker and Laga in the comments of his post.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Congrats, Courtney and Papa Al!" Geist wrote.

"Amazing! Congrats to @ouichefcourtney and it's so nice to have good news during this time," Morales said.

Courtney Roker is Roker's daughter with his ex-wife, Alice Bell. Roker has two other children, daughter Leila, 21, and son Nicholas, 17, with his wife, Deborah Roberts.