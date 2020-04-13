Al Roker celebrates daughter Courtney's engagement: 'So thrilled'
UPI News Service, 04/13/2020
Today weather anchor Al Roker is celebrating his daughter Courtney Roker's engagement.
Roker, 65, took to Instagram Sunday after Courtney Roker, 32, got engaged to her boyfriend, Wesley Laga, while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Roker re-posted a collage of photos that show Courtney Roker showing off her engagement ring and posing with Laga.
"I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it's on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. #shesaidyes," he captioned the post. "Could not be more thrilled for these two."
Courtney Roker had shared the news on her own account Saturday. Laga proposed with a Paris-themed date night at home after the couple's trip to France was canceled following the COVID-19 outbreak.
"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold. Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV," Courtney Roker wrote.
"I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you," she said.
