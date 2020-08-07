TV host Al Roker enlisted the help of 69 chefs and sandwich enthusiasts to break the Guinness World Record for most people in an online sandwich-making relay.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NBC Today weather anchor hosted a virtual Rokerthon event Thursday, working with a network of 69 participants including Jose Andres, Bobby Flay , Priya Krishna, Sandra Lee , Marcus Samuelsson, Andrew Zimmern, Elena Besser and Matt Abdoo.

Each chef was required by Guinness to create a unique sandwich, and it had to be complete before the next participant began making their own sandwich.

"The mark to beat was 50 participants," Guinness adjudicator Michael Empric said in making the announcement. "Today, you have achieved 69. It's a new Guinness World Records title."