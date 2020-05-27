AJ McLean to kick off iHeartRadio's 'Summer Camp' series
UPI News Service, 05/27/2020
iHeartRadio is launching the new online series Summer Camp with the Stars.
The streaming radio platform announced the special four-week virtual series in a press release Wednesday.
Summer Camp with the Stars is meant to help entertain children missing out on summer camp due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Each episode will feature a different music superstar serving as a camp counselor and hosting a family-friendly activity.
Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean and his daughter will kick off the series in July by leading a dance class from their home.
"I'm thrilled to be the first camp counselor for Summer Camp with the Stars, especially since I get to share the experience with my daughter," McLean said. "It's so important that we still find moments to just have fun with our children during such a strange time. I hope everyone is ready to dance!"
Summer Camp with the Stars will premiere July 3 at 5 p.m. ET on iHeartRadio's Facebook page. Subsequent episodes will stream Fridays.
The Backstreet Boys announced last week that they are postponing the North American leg of their DNA tour due to the health crisis.
