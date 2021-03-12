An airline worker at an Arkansas airport reunited a lost Buzz Lightyear toy with the young boy who accidentally left the action figure behind in Texas.

Southwest Airlines said the boy, named Hagen, had gotten off a plane at Dallas Love Field Airport, and his family already was in its rental car heading away from the airport when the child realized his Buzz Lightyear toy was missing.

The toy was left on the plane, where a Southwest ramp agent named Jason found it after landing in Little Rock, Ark.

Jason found Hagan's name written on the bottom of the toy's foot, and a coworker helped him find the plane's passenger list from earlier in the day to identify Buzz's owner.

Buzz arrived in the mail at Hagan's home a few days later, in a package that also included photos of Buzz posing at the Arkansas airport and a letter detailing his "adventures."

"There's definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world for us," Hagan's mother, Ashley, said of the airline workers.